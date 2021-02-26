Your Complete Golden Globes Predictions in All Categories

It’s always both a thrill and a chore to predict the winners of the Golden Globe Awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a tricky organization to predict and their voters could go either or. I would say this year is actually trickier than normal. The pandemic has hit the movie industry and the result, the award season is limping right along. Plus, there is really no clear cut frontrunner. Will the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continue to try to be the Oscar predictor and choose “Nomadland” or will it be a rebel and pick “Promising Young Woman” or “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” One thing’s for sure – I’m missing the inclusion of “Minari” as a solid contender and not just relegated to the foreign film competition. Since it’s a trickier Globes this year, I grouped my predictions with either “will win” or “may win” and if I’m really sure, I even added “should win.”

We'll find out the winners this Sunday at 5 pm Pacific with the live broadcast of the 78th Golden Globes on NBC with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting (I'm excited for that!).

Here’s my complete Golden Globes predictions for both film and TV categories.

MOTION PICTURES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland – WILL WIN

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — MAY WIN

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – WILL WIN

Hamilton – MAY WIN

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – MAY WIN

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” – WILL WIN

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” – WILL WIN

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” – MAY WIN

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – WILL WIN

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” – MAY WIN

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WILL WIN

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma” – MAY WIN

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WILL WIN

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” – MAY WIN

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” – MAY WIN

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” – WILL WIN

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – MAY WIN

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” – WILL WIN

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr, “One Night in Miami”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” – MAY WIN

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – WILL WIN

Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul – WILL WIN

Wolfwalkers – MAY WIN

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN

Two Of Us

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — “The Life Ahead”

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“SPEAK NOW” — “One Night in Miami” – WILL WIN

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — “Judas and the Black Messiah” – MAY WIN

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown – WILL WIN

Lovecraft Country – MAY WIN

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek – WILL WIN

Ted Lasso – MAY WIN

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great” – MAY WIN

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – WILL WIN

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” – WILL WIN

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – MAY WIN

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Boyega, “Small Axe” – MAY WIN

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” – WILL WIN

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” – MAY WIN

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” – WILL WIN

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”