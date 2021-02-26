Your Complete Golden Globes Predictions in All Categories

It’s always both a thrill and a chore to predict the winners of the Golden Globe Awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a tricky organization to predict and their voters could go either or. I would say this year is actually trickier than normal. The pandemic has hit the movie industry and the result, the award season is limping right along. Plus, there is really no clear cut frontrunner. Will the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continue to try to be the Oscar predictor and choose “Nomadland” or will it be a rebel and pick “Promising Young Woman” or “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” One thing’s for sure – I’m missing the inclusion of “Minari” as a solid contender and not just relegated to the foreign film competition. Since it’s a trickier Globes this year, I grouped my predictions with either “will win” or “may win” and if I’m really sure, I even added “should win.”
We'll find out the winners this Sunday at 5 pm Pacific with the live broadcast of the 78th Golden Globes on NBC with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting (I'm excited for that!).
Here’s my complete Golden Globes predictions for both film and TV categories.
MOTION PICTURES
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland – WILL WIN
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — MAY WIN
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – WILL WIN
Hamilton – MAY WIN
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Director, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – MAY WIN
Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” – WILL WIN
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” – WILL WIN
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” – MAY WIN
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – WILL WIN
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” – MAY WIN
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WILL WIN
Kate Hudson, “Music”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”
Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma” – MAY WIN
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – WILL WIN
James Corden, “The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” – MAY WIN
Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” – MAY WIN
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” – WILL WIN
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – MAY WIN
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” – WILL WIN
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom Jr, “One Night in Miami”
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” – MAY WIN
Jack Fincher, “Mank”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – WILL WIN
Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller, “The Father”
Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul – WILL WIN
Wolfwalkers – MAY WIN
Best Picture, Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN
Two Of Us
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — “The Life Ahead”
Music by: Diane Warren
Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
“SPEAK NOW” — “One Night in Miami” – WILL WIN
Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
“TIGRESS & TWEED” — “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
“FIGHT FOR YOU” — “Judas and the Black Messiah” – MAY WIN
Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
“HEAR MY VOICE” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Music by: Daniel Pemberton
Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN
TELEVISION
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown – WILL WIN
Lovecraft Country – MAY WIN
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek – WILL WIN
Ted Lasso – MAY WIN
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown” – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” – WILL WIN AND SHOULD WIN
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Al Pacino, “Hunters”
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great” – MAY WIN
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – WILL WIN
Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Series
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” – WILL WIN
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – MAY WIN
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Best Supporting Actor, Television
John Boyega, “Small Axe” – MAY WIN
Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” – WILL WIN
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” – MAY WIN
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” – WILL WIN
Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”