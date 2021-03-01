Date announced for return of Forever Marilyn statue in Palm Springs

PS Resorts announced Monday the official installation and grand unveiling dates for “Forever Marilyn” in Palm Springs.

The beloved statue by Seward Johnson will be picked up at Seward Johnson Atelier in New Jersey on April 5.

From there, she will begin a cross-country journey of one week on a flatbed truck, ending in Palm Springs on April 12.

The team from the Seward Johnson Atelier will install the 26-foot-tall and 34,300-pound sculpture in a spectacular crane-lift installation process on Museum Way, behind the Kimpton Rowan Hotel.

A grand unveiling is slated for Sunday, April 18, with more details to follow.

Aftab Dada, Chairman of PS Resorts, adds, “The Board of PS Resorts, along with our partners, has been working hard for years to make Marilyn’s return a reality. We could not be more pleased to tell the community that she is on her way back to Palm Springs – and this time, for good.”

The statue first made its Palm Springs debut when it was installed at the corner of Tahquitz Canyon Way and Palm Canyon Drive from 2012 to 2014.

At the time, it was estimated to have brought in several millions of dollars of additional tourism revenue and publicity.