Galilee Center launches fundraiser for month of March to serve at risk farmworkers and their families

The Galilee Center’s annual Angels Dinner has been cancelled due to covid.

This event is typically a major fundraiser for the organization to serve at risk farmworkers and families of the East Coachella Valley.

In order to continue this mission during this tough time, the Galilee Center is launching a campaign for the month of March called “Be An Angel.”

Without the income the annual Angels Dinner usually generates, there has been growing financial concern, inspiring the “Be An Angel” Giving Campaign to compensate for any lost revenue.

According to Claudia Castorena, Co-Founder of Galilee Center, “We are optimistic that our 2021 “Be An Angel” Giving Campaign can be a successful, contactless, alternative to secure critical donations that will allow us to continue essential programs. Our annual Angel’s Dinner typically raises approximately $100,000 and it is our hope to match that number this year. While we cannot gather together, we have faith that we can come together in the spirit of giving to provide for vital aid and improve the lives of others.”

The “Be An Angel” Giving Campaign begins March 1st 2021.

Interested patrons can donate online at www.galileecenter.org/donate.

They may also mail a check to Galilee Center P.O. Box 308 Mecca, CA 92254.

For more information on how to help, you can call 760-396-9100.