Hundreds participate in Palm Springs Black History Month caravan

Black History Month wrapped up over the weekend with celebrations in Palm Springs.

On Saturday, hundreds participated in the Palm Springs Black History caravan honoring local pioneers.

Due to the pandemic the parade was canceled, but organizers got creative.

Each person dialed into an FM radio station in their cars got the live program as they caravanned through neighborhoods where black populations first settled in the city.

“African American history is not all taught at school, so this is a chance for them to gain some of this history because many of these folks don’t realize that the history of the African American is American history,” said President of the Palm Springs Black History Committee, Jarvis Crawford.

“This is good to remember all the black people in the community that contributed to our welfare today,” said participant Kerry Allen.

The caravan ended at the James O Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center where they also commemorated his legacy helping the youth.