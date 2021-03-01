La Quinta City Hall lights up in honor of essential workers and those who’ve lost their life to covid

The City of La Quinta is honoring front-line workers and victims of COVID-19 by lighting up City Hall in white.

March 2021 marks 1-year that the country has been in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The City of La Quinta wants to honor every single live lost and affected by COVID-19. We want to honor all of our frontline workers who are doing what they can to serve their community,” said Marcie Graham, Marketing Manager and Public Information Officer.

The City has placed white lights surrounding City Hall and is encouraging the other cities in the Coachella Valley to do the same.

“The Coachella Valley has always been a special place of unity and more so during the pandemic. We have all rallied together to create a safe place for our community and visitors alike,” said Graham.

The City of La Quinta wants to continue to remind residents and its visitors to mask up, continue to social distance and use proper hygiene.