323 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 323 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths over the weekend bringing the countywide totals to 289,773 cases and 3,792 deaths.

There are 53 new COVID19 cases and new 1 death in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,070 (+4) cases, 58 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,889 (+8) cases, 100 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,593 (+13) cases, 111 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,072 cases, 37 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,817 (+9) cases, 101 deaths

Indian Wells: 189 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,288 (+1) cases, 54 deaths

Indio: 12,007 (+7) cases, 188 deaths

Coachella: 7,767 (+6) cases, 80 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,015 (+2) cases, 8 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 624 (+1) cases, 7 deaths

Thermal: 464 (-1) cases, 5 deaths

Mecca: 1,127 cases, 18 deaths

North Shore: 347 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 864 (+1) cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 307 cases, 4 death

Anza: 146 (+1) cases, 1 death

There are 11,025 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 113,949 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 307 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 83 patients in intensive care units.

The 42 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,792.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 274,956.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 68 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Vaccination of seniors is a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers. The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 helpline.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 7.6%, down from 11% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

ICU availability countywide is at 19.5%, along with the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 3/01/2020