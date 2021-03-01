Rapid covid test now available in Indio

A new COVID rapid-test site has opened in Downtown Indio.

Appointments are not needed at this walk-in clinic, and test results are guaranteed in 15 minutes.

Antibody testing is also available for $100.

These tests are both covered by Medicare and PPO insurance, however, the out of pocket cost for the nasal-swab rapid COVID test is $150, or $105 for businesses.

The Stat Med Group clinic is located at 82-867 Miles Ave. inside the former Indio Police substation, and across the street from the newly opened Indio Food Park.

Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stat Med Group is closed for one hour for lunch beginning at noon.

Free testing is also available through Curative at the Indio Fairgrounds through a contract with Riverside County.

Email covidtestingindio@statmedgroup.com or call (442) 256-3062 for questions about the rapid testing downtown.