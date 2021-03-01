Sacred Heart students return to the classroom

Another school in the Coachella Valley welcomes students back after almost one year of remote learning.

Students Monday returned to Sacred Heart in Palm Desert, but according to the school, about 40 students are still doing remote learning.

Seventh and eighth grade students are not back on campus yet and won’t return until Riverside County hits a lower threshold.

Sacred Heart’s principal says there were some unsettling nerves for the first day back, but of course that was to be expected.

Classrooms are separated into what is being is called “stable groups,” to avoid as much cross content as possible.