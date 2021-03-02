Congressman Ruiz Urges Retail Pharmacies to Bring More COVID19 Vaccines to Riverside County

A Coachella Valley congressional member is calling on Walmart, Rite Aid and Walgreens to bring more life-saving COVIC19 vaccines to Riverside County.

In one instance, Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (Ca-36) sent a letter to Walmart President and CEO, Doug McMillion, calling on the company to broaden the number of states offering the COVID19 vaccines. The letter sent on February 26th., advocated for vaccines to be prioritized to locations in underserved and hardest-hit communities in eastern Riverside County.

“We have a moral responsibility to make sure that we do not leave people behind simply because they lack resources or live in certain zip codes,” wrote Dr. Ruiz. “I urge you to expand the number of Walmart vaccination sites and prioritize high-risk, underserved communities like those in California’s 36th district. Not doing so will lead to further disparities and prolong the pandemic.”

The full letter to Walmart CEO and President Doug McMillion is available at Ruiz.House.gov.

Letters sent to Rite Aid and Walgreens can be found here.