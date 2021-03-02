Early Results Show Majority of Cathedral City Voters Want Ban on Vacation Rentals

Early returns Tuesday show Measure B could pass in Cathedral City, effectively phasing-out short-term vacation rentals in the city. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, about 65% of voters support Measure B, but these are early returns with one of 13 precincts reporting and 25% of the votes in.

A “yes” vote on measure B will phase-out short-term rentals in non-HOA communities. If Measure B fails, vacation rentals can continue as-is in the city.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated.