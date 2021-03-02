Local Artist Creates for Coachella Valley Charities

Palm Springs artist Bret Maling is inviting the public to experience art with a charity fundraiser.

The theme of this exhibit is “Bringing Art, Color and Community to the Forefront of Healing.”

He’s turned the Desert Art Center of Palm Springs’ Studio Gallery space into an art exhibition featuring 75 pieces of abstract art available for purchase to benefit local organizations.

Guests are asked to follow CDC Covid19 guidelines such as facial coverings and at least 6 feet of social distancing.

Studio Gallery is also mitigating COVID19 risks by allowing 4 guests at a time with sanitation stations and contactless payment methods available.

The exhibition is from March 1 – 7, 2021, from 10a – 5p at 550 N. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

According to Maling, 100% of the proceeds beneffit DAP health, The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert and Desert Art Center.

For more information about this exhibition visit bretmalingart.com or contact bretmalingart@gmail.com.