“Mass casualty”car crash in Imperial County, at least 12 dead

UPDATE:

At least 12 people are confirmed dead after a traffic collision this morning in Imperial, CA, CHP officer Arturo Platero tells CNN.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Noorish Road near State Route 115 when it traveled “in the direct path” of a big rig truck traveling northbound on the 115, Officer Platero said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

—

Fire officials in Imperial County said the agency is responding to a multiple vehicle crash that is being treated as a mass casualty event.

Juan Rodelo, a Battalion Chief with the department, told CNN the crash was located at the intersection of Highway 115 and Norrish Road and that multiple agencies were responding. The rural area in southeastern California is about 10 miles east of El Centro and about 10 miles north of the Mexican border.

Robledo added that there were multiple injuries but that he could not be more specific at this time.

NBC Palm Springs has a crew en route. Stick with us for the latest in this breaking news.