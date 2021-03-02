Pedestrian struck and killed by trash truck in Thousand Palms, westbound I-10 traffic stopped

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday when he reportedly jumped into the path of a garbage truck on Interstate 10 near Thousand Palms, authorities said.

The initial call came in about 3:10 p.m. on the westbound I-10, east of Bob Hope Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was struck in the slow lane and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. He was not immediately identified.

Westbound traffic was severely affected while crews worked the scene, the CHP reported.