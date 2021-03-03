NBCares Silver Lining Clark’s Nutrition Wellness Project

Clark’s Nutrition and Natural Food Market is another example of a company stepping up during this pandemic to help the community.

Durning the coronavirus pandemic they’ve launched a free wellness program. The team at Clark’s wants the community to know that they’re available to give you some good tips and advice on how to feel, look, and really start 2021 in a great direction of positivity and good health.

At the helm to discuss this important and helpful initiative is Mike Barnett, marketing director of Clark’s Nutrition and Food Market.