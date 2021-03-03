NBCares Silver Linings Coffee House Rabbi

Around the Coachella Valley, Sally Olins is known as Rabbi Sally the people’s Rabbi. She is a Rabbi Emeritus at Temple Isiah and ministers to the LGBTQ+ community, supports many nonprofit organizations, visits the sick and does personal counseling.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Rabbi Sally has been able to spend some time writing stories of hope and inspiration. She’s decided to share stories for a bigger audience with a new book entitled “Coffee House Rabbi – Spiritual and Religious Wisdom.”

The process of writing the book, expressing these stories and the ability to zoom with her followers have become her “Silver Linings.”