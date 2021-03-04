Indio Offers Grants to Local Small Businesses

Indio small-business owners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for grants of up to $10,000 beginning Friday.

The application window for Indio’s Small Business Emergency Assistance Program opens up at 8 a.m. and closes just before midnight on March 15. Grants are offered on a first on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We have personally witnessed the price our small businesses are paying to stay afloat right now,” Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes said. “They are integral threads in the fabric of our community, and it was crucial to provide them with the resources we could to make sure that when the pandemic eases, they are still open.”

Businesses that are “independently owned and operated” and have a storefront location in the city are eligible to receive up to $10,000, while childcare providers operating out of local residences can receive up to $5,000.

The city has set aside $645,000 for the program.

Meanwhile, the city is still accepting applications for another grant funding program under which nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies operating in Indio can apply to receive up to $1,500 each. The application period for the city’s annual Community Grant/Sponsorship Program was recently extended to March 31.

Grant funding is open only to local nonprofits and governmental agencies, while other organizations are eligible for a variety of additional financial benefits including fee wavers.

City officials said a total of $26,000 is earmarked for the program.

Additional information about either program can be found online HERE.