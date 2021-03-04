Inside “THE WORLD TO COME” with Christopher Abbott and Director Mona Fastvold

Call it untamed love on the frontier. Director Mona Fastvold created a poetic film about forbidden love in 1856 in “The World to Come” with Vanessa Kirby and Katherine Waterston finding love at a wrong time. Casey Affleck plays Katherine Waterston’s husband (he also executive produced the film) while Christopher Abbott stars as Vanessa Kirby’s spouse. Take a look at my interview with Fastvold and Abbott as they take you inside “The World to Come.”

"The World to Come" from Bleecker Street is now available everywhere on demand.