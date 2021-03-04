New car donated to local family who lost home and car to fire

A local family who lost their home to a fire received a new car this week thanks to the Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

In October, three families that lived in the Pueblo del Sol Mobile Home Park at Avenue 46 and Clinton street in Indio tragically lost their homes to a fire.

The Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians stepped in and pledged to assist these families by providing three new mobile homes, which will be delivered to the site in the coming months.

One family also lost both their vehicles.

On Tuesday, Tribal Chairman Darrell Mike and former Indio Mayor and current City Council Member Glenn Miller presented the keys to a new Honda Odyssey to that family at Spotlight 29.