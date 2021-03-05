Emergency Food Benefits Coming Sunday

Approximately 75,000 Riverside County households hit hard by the pandemic can expect more emergency CalFresh benefits on Sunday (March 7). The state is scheduled to add the allotment onto customers’ benefits cards.

CalFresh, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, provides monthly food benefits to individuals and families with low-income. California has issued additional emergency food benefits to qualified customers each month since the pandemic began a year ago. The extra benefits raise each household’s monthly CalFresh allotment to the maximum allowed based on household size.

“This emergency relief is providing access to healthy food and serves as an essential hunger safety net for children and adults financially hit hardest during the pandemic,” said Allison Gonzalez, assistant director of Self Sufficiency at the county’s Department of Public Social Services.

Local businesses also benefit from the emergency relief. Since the state began issuing emergency CalFresh benefits in April 2020, they have generated more than $285 million in economic benefits for Riverside County grocers, Farmer’s Markets and local businesses, according to the state program’s calculator.

California has been approved for another round of emergency allotments, which qualified CalFresh customers will receive next month. The extra allotments are in addition to regular monthly CalFresh benefits, which include an across-the-board 15% increase until at least June 2021.

Members of the public are encouraged to see if they qualify for benefits by applying at GetCalFresh.org, the C4Yourself mobile app or calling the DPSS Customer Service Center at 1-877-410-8827.