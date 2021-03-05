First Lady Jill Biden to visit Military Base in Twentynine Palms

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit U.S. Military Bases in Washington and California.

On Wednesday, March 10, First Lady Biden is expected at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

“These visits are part of the First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic,” stated the Office of the First Lady, “The First Lady plans to officially relaunch Joining Forces later this year, an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. Additional details to follow.”

She is also expected to visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington on Tuesday, March 9.