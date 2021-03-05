Holtville crash injured SUV passenger names released

California Highway Patrol on Friday released the names of the 12 people who were injured when an SUV collided with a big rig in Holtville.

25 people were in the SUV, 13 died as a result of the collision. The remaining 12 were transferred to area hospitals.

Those injured include:

UC San Diego Medical Center, San Diego

Rene Zelando – 30-year-old Male from Nayarit, Mexico sustained Major Injuries

Berti Orozco – 21-year-old Female from Guatemala City,Guatemala sustained Major Injuries

Zeterina Mendoza – 33-year-old Female from Guerrero, Mexico sustained Major Injuries

Camilio Rodriguez – 44-year-old Male from Santa Maria Del Oro, Mexico sustained Major Injuries

Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego

Jose Martinez – 16-year-old Male from Guerrero, Mexico sustainedMajor Injuries

Berlin Cardona – 46-year-old Female from Guatemala City, Guatemala sustained Major Injuries

El Centro Regional Medical Center, El Centro

Darlin Liliana Robledo – 20-year-old Female from Tapachula, Mexico sustained Moderate Injuries

Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Brawley

Avelardo Nava – 18-year-old Male from Guerrero, Mexico sustained Moderate Injuries

Manuel Rufino – 39-year-old Male from Oaxaca, Mexico sustained Moderate Injuries

Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs

Jorge Gutierrez Martinez – 24-year-old Male. It’s unknown where he is from. Sustained Major Injuries

Esteban Montiel – 22-year-old Male. It’s unknown where he is from. Sustained Major Injuries

Jane Doe 15-year-old Female. It’s unknown where she is from. Sustained Major Injuries

Only passenger #3 was identified with her photo identification.

All other passengers were identified by stated name, date of birth, and residence.

The driver of the 69-year-old big rig also sustained major injuries, according to CHP.

The Collision

A maroon Ford Expedition was reportedly traveling westbound on Norrish Road near State Route 115 when it traveled “in the direct path” of a big rig truck carrying gravel traveling northbound on the 115.

25 people were in the SUV, 12 died on scene, one died being transported.

“Obviously, that vehicle is not meant for that many people,” said Shawn Watson with CHP, “It’s unfortunate that number of people were were put into that vehicle because there’s not enough safety restraints to safely keep those people within the vehicle.”

Holtville is a rural area in southeastern California is about 10 miles east of El Centro and about 10 miles north of the Mexican border.

The collision occurred around 6:15 A.M. and is being investigated as a human smuggling case.

