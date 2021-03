Manny the Movie Guy on “Coming 2 America,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The World to Come”

Comedy sequels, romantic dramas, and animated films! It’s a big weekend in the streaming and digital world! Here’s what I think about Amazon’s “Coming 2 America,” “The World to Come” now out on demand, and “Raya and the Last Dragon” from Disney+. For my interviews with the cast and director of “The World to Come,” click here.