On April 1st, California Allows Fans to Attend Live Sporting Events in Outdoor Venues

It has been almost a full year since the Coachella Valley has been able to attend live sporting events. Now the restrictions have been lifted, you could be buying your ticket to a local sporting event much sooner than you think.

Starting April 1st, sporting events that would be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and the Empire Polo Fields will be allowed to have fans, of course at a limited capacity.

Attendance limits are based on what tier the county is in. Right now, as riverside county is in the purple tier, outdoor sports are limited to 100 people. As we move closer to being in the red tier, fans will be allowed at 20-percent capacity.

The empire polo fields told NBC Palm Springs that although this is exciting, they currently do not have any events planned for 2021 that would allow fans to participate. Their polo season is just ending, and no spectators have been allowed. They do not plan to have fan attendance for the remainder of polo season at this time.

The BNP Paribas was supposed to happen this month at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, but it has been postponed to a later date.

However, Tennis Channel host Andrew Krasny seems optimistic about the BNP returning in 2021.

“Every tournament is different, right, and has a different business model. I’ll tell you that, to the best of my knowledge that the BNP Paribas Open relies heavily upon fan involvement. They have half a million people come through the gates and their fortnight and there’s a lot for fans to do and it really does depend on that aspect to make it a successful tournament. So and of course, safety first, for fans and for players. We want to see the sport come back, we want to see it come back safely. I’m very optimistic that something will occur at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the fourth quarter.”

This announcement also coincides with MLB opening day and the LPGA ANA Inspiration golf tournament held here in the Coachella Valley.

ANA Inspiration is set to start on April 1st, and at this time we do not know if, last minute, they will be allowing fans to attend.

As for the MLB, the Padres, Dodgers, and Angels have all issued statements saying that they are excited to start working on a plan that welcomes fans back into their stadiums. However, Angels PR told Fox Sports West reporter Carrlyn Bathe that they will be having fans on April 1st at 20 percent capacity.