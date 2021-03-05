160 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 160 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths Friday bringing the countywide totals to 290,904 cases and 3,892 deaths.

There are no new COVID19 cases and 1 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,084 (+4) cases, 61 (+1) deaths

Cathedral City: 6,920 (-2) cases, 101 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,602 (+5) cases, 112 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,075 cases, 41 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,833 (-2) cases, 105 deaths

Indian Wells: 188 (-1) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,300 (+1) cases, 54 deaths

Indio: 12,042 (-1) cases, 190 deaths

Coachella: 7,785 (-2) cases, 80 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,021 cases, 8 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 625 cases, 8 deaths

Thermal: 464 (+1) cases, 6 deaths

Mecca: 1,127 (-2) cases, 18 deaths

North Shore: 352 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 868 cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 306 (-2) cases, 5 death

Anza: 146 cases, 1 death

There are 8,896 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 114,315 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 301 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 73 patients in intensive care units.

The 8 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,892.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 278,716.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 74 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Vaccination of seniors is a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers. The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 5.8%, down from 7.6% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

ICU availability countywide is at 25.3% up from 19.5% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 3/05/2020