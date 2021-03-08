Coachella Valley icon, Robert Bianco, has died at age 78

The Coachella Valley lost a respected member of the community.

Robert “Bobby” Bianco died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Bianco was a longtime resident of the Coachella Valley, moving here in 1965. He was the co-owner of Anthony Vineyards with his brother where they employed thousands of Valley residents across the past 50 years.

Bianco was known as the first in the nation to commercially grow the new red flame seedless grape in 1975 right here in the Valley. The red flame seedless grape grew to be the number one grapes produced in the world. People from near and far would come visit his ranch in the Coachella Valley to learn how this grape was grown.

Community involvement for Bianco and his late wife, Harlene, included: contributions to the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brother Little Sisters of the Desert, Desert Arc, the formation of Palm Valley School and expanding and supporting churches like Our Lady of Perpetual Help, St, Francis Parish, Our Lady of Solidad, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Sacred Heart.

Bianco also had a love for golf, serving on the board for Southwestern Growers Tournament and played in the Bob Hope Classic.

Bianco is survived by his son, Anthony Bianco and daughter, Francesca Gist and six grandchildren who all reside in the Coachella Valley.

Bianco’s life will be remembered Saturday, March 20 at 10am at Sacred Heart Church.