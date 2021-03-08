Irish Gangsters, Deadly Priests: Inside the World of “Pixie”

I didn’t quite know what to think of “Pixie” when I saw the trailer. Was it a heist movie? A thriller? A drama? A romantic comedy? I would say all of the above. And it worked! Thanks largely to the collaborative effort between director Barnaby Thompson and his son, screenwriter Preston Thompson.

I spent some time with the elder Thompson to talk about his interest in making the film, working with his son, directing Olivia Cooke (who is soooooo good as Pixie), the western/film noir angle, Alec Baldwin, and more! Take a look at my interview with Barnaby Thompson.

"Pixie" from Saban Films is now out on-demand everywhere.