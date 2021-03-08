Miley Cyrus in Palm Springs over the weekend

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus was in the Coachella Valley over the weekend.

The singer paid a visit to Eight4Nine in Palm Springs Saturday night where the restaurant shared this photo of her with a caption, “To say she is Lovely would be an Understatement.”

Some people on Facebook also said they saw Miley Downtown.

Miley posted selfies on Instagram at the restaurant saying, “Harry Styles took these.” She also posted a video on TikTok over the weekend laying out tanning with a caption, “A short video directed by Harry Styles.”