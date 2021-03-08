Women’s History Highlight: Luz Gallegos

Meet Luz Gallegos, Executive Director of TODEC.

She grew up within the embrace of the TODEC community- an organization her parents started when her family first moved to the Inland Empire. For many years she served as the Community Program Director of TODEC before stepping into the Executive Director role in 2020.

Outside of work, she loves to sing and lives in the community with her husband, children, and dogs.

