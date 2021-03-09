Cathedral City Police Seek Witnesses to Shooting That Wounded Two Young Men

Police Tuesday sought witnesses to a shooting that left two young men wounded in Cathedral City.

Patrol officers were sent about 7:40 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Verona Road and Avenida Quintana on an assault with a deadly weapon call, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Sgt. Jon Enos said officers found a 18-year-old Cathedral City man suffering from a gunshot wound nearby. Police also learned that a 19-year-old man from Palm Springs was admitted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs around that time.

Each man suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the same area police initially responded to, according to Enos. It was not immediately clear if both men were shot around the same time, or whether the two knew each other.

The victims, whose names were not released, reported being confronted by two men and a woman prior to being shot.

“Cathedral City police detectives are following up on investigative leads and it does not appear this incident was random,” according to a police statement.

Descriptions of the suspects were not provided.

Any witnesses were urged to call Detective Larry Sanfillippo at 760- 770-0306, or email tips@cathedralcity.gov, with any relevant information that could help solve the case.