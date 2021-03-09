Traffic Alert: Indio car crash shuts down part of Monroe St.

Police are investigating a single vehicle collision this morning in Indio, prompting a road closure for at least 8 hours.

It happened near Highway 111 and Monroe Street near Winchell’s Donut House.

An ambulance was called around 8:34 a.m. to the area, though it’s unclear at this time who was in the car or the extent of any injuries.

The details of the crash are also unknown, but the power pole appeared to have been hit.

Due to need for repairs and the ongoing investigation, police estimate northbound and southbound Monroe Street from Highway 111 to Avenida Del Mar will be closed for approximately 8 to 10 hours.