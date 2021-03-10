Bomb Squad investigates possible explosive device in Desert Hot Springs neighborhood

UPDATE 5:20PM:
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has issued an all clear for this incident.
ORIGINAL:
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and bomb squad is investigating a possible explosive device Wednesday evening in Desert Hot Springs.
The investigation is taking place near the intersection of Camino Mirasol at Valley View drive in the Desert Crest Country Club/
Residents on Sunrise are being evacuated.
No other information is known at this time.
