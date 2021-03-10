Bomb Squad investigates possible explosive device in Desert Hot Springs neighborhood

UPDATE 5:20PM:

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has issued an all clear for this incident.

ORIGINAL:

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and bomb squad is investigating a possible explosive device Wednesday evening in Desert Hot Springs.

The investigation is taking place near the intersection of Camino Mirasol at Valley View drive in the Desert Crest Country Club/

Residents on Sunrise are being evacuated.

No other information is known at this time.

