First Lady Jill Biden visiting Twentynine Palms Military Base Wednesday

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday she visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.

“These visits are part of the First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic,” stated the Office of the First Lady, “The First Lady plans to officially relaunch Joining Forces later this year, an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. Additional details to follow.”

The First Lady arrived at Palm Springs International Airport Tuesday evening and was greeted by Congressman Raul Ruiz who thanked her for her visit and gave her Coachella Valley dates.

NBC Palm Springs is in Twentynine Palms with the First Lady and will have a full report.