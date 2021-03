WATCH: Big Bear Bald Eagle covered in snow

Big Bear Bald Eagle, Jackie, was covered in snow Wednesday morning after the gained 3-4 inches of new snow.

She was seen early in the morning completely covered in powder keeping her eggs warm.

Jackie and Shadow are caring for two eggs, one laid February 9th and one laid February 11th.

Friends of Big Bear Valley tell us the eggs could hatch as soon as March 15th.