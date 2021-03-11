California breweries, wineries, distilleries can open outdoors Saturday

California Department of Public Health announced Thursday breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals may open outdoors with modifications on Saturday March 13.
The modifications include ensuring that patrons have reservations and patrons observe a 90-minute time limit. Service for on-site consumption must end by 8 p.m.
Previously, and through March 12, breweries and distilleries not serving meals were closed in the Purple and Red tiers.
In the Orange Tier, indoor operations may begin with 25 percent of maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. In the Yellow (minimal) tier, indoor operations may increase to 50 percent of maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
The updated guidance does not apply to breweries, wineries and distilleries that provide meals. Those establishments should continue to follow the restaurant guidance.
On the other hand, bars that do not serve meals remain closed in the Purple (widespread) and Red (substantial) tiers. In the Orange (moderate) tier, bars may begin outdoor operations with modifications. In the Yellow (minimal) tier, bars may begin indoor operations with modifications of 25 percent maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
Statewide COVID-19 Data as of March 11
- California has 3,516,862 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
- There were 3,184 newly recorded confirmed cases Wednesday.
- The 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% and the 14-day positivity rate is 2.3%.
- There have been 50,316,151 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 92,180 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
- As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 54,891 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
- As of March 11, providers have reported administering a total of 10,988,301 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 15,066,380 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 15,426,105 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.