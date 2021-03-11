DHD, Rite Aid, Congressman Ruiz Host East Valley Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Hundreds of people received COVID19 vaccinations Thursday in Thermal at a mobile clinic.

Congressman Raul Ruiz M.D., D-Coachella, teamed up with retail pharmacy Rite Aid and Desert Health Care District to distribute the vaccines.

“We are thrilled to partner with Congressman Ruiz and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on their first off-site vaccination clinic,” said Heyward Donigan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rite Aid. “Working with Congressman Ruiz, Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, is a great step forward to ensuring vaccine equity in our communities. We’re eager to continue our work with local, state, and federal officials and community leaders to reach people where they live, work, play and worship, with the goal of widespread and equitable adoption of the vaccines.”

Dr. Ruiz has been a key advocate for retail pharmacies to assist with prioritizing hard-hit, underserved communities in Riverside County’s 36th district.

“Administering the COVID-19 vaccine to my constituents is like administering joy and hope directly into the community,” said Dr. Ruiz.“I have been advocating tirelessly for more vaccines to our district as we’ve experienced disparities in vaccination rates with Hispanics in my district comprising 47% of the population and 65% of COVID-19 infections, while only 19% of the vaccines. Retail pharmacies like Rite Aid play a very important role in vaccine equity and ensuring the vaccine reaches underserved, vulnerable communities. I will continue my advocacy for more vaccines for my constituents who need them the most so that we can quickly and equitably end this pandemic.”

Thursday’s event took place at the gymnasium of Coachella Valley High School from 10a until 4p.

The patients at this mobile clinic received the Moderna vaccine.