Hundreds of Vaccines Offered to DSUSD Staff

Desert Sands Unified School District is partnering with a major retail pharmacy to offer vaccines to its staff.

Walgreens and DSUSD are providing a mobile vaccine clinic this weekend to innoculate up to 700 employees of the district.

District staff will be notified and allowed to start scheduling appointments by Thursday afternoon.

The event takes place Saturday, March 13, from 8a until 4p at La Quinta High School.

This mobile clinic will only offer the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Desert Sands Unified School District is slated to begin hybrid in-person learning at all elementary schools Monday, March 15, almost a year after schools were closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.