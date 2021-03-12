Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For 46th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Friday for the 46th consecutive day and 66th time in 67 days, increasing 2 cents to $3.794, its highest amount since Nov. 27, 2019.

The average price has increased 61.4 cents over the past 67 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.5 cents higher than one week ago, 32.8 cents more than one month ago and 40.5 cents greater than one year ago.

Prices are rising for multiple reasons, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“In addition to refinery utilization being at a record low, tightening gas supplies, more expensive summer-blend fuel in the marketplace, and a modest increase in demand for fuel as people drive more, the dollar’s value has dropped relative to other currencies, leading to higher crude oil prices,” Spring said.