DSUSD Hybrid In-Person Learning at Ben Franklin Elementary

Desert Sands Unified School District administrators, teachers and staff have been preparing for in-person learning for months.

On Monday, March 15, almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools, elementary schools in the district will return to in-person hybrid learning.

NBC Palm Springs’ Dante Walker caught up with Ben Franklin Elementry principal Kirsten Knapp for a walkthrough of what parents and students can expect when they return to campus.