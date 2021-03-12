Inside the Hypnotic, Psychological Terror of “Come True”

Anthony Scott Burns’ new sci-fi thriller “Come True” is full of psychological and supernatural clues with a dash of Carl Jung theories thrown in for good measure. And it worked! Largely because Julia Sarah Stone embodies the character of Sarah in such a haunting yet inviting way that you can’t help but get drawn in. I spoke with the actress about her role and the importance of the Jungian theory to the film.

“Come True” from IFC Films is available on demand March 12.

For more of our “Come True” and other interviews, click here.