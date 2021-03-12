Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez Talk About “Yes Day” with Manny the Movie Guy

I love, love, love these two actors as much as I enjoyed watching Netflix’s “Yes Day!” Jennifer Garner is Allison Torres, the Mom, and Edgar Ramirez is Carlos Torres, the Dad. She’s the No Mom and he’s the Yes Dad.

I enjoyed the film so much I even dressed up for this interview which gave the cast a chuckle! Take a look at our interview as they talk about their interest in the film, why Garner believes in yes days, and what would they do if given their own yes days.

“Yes Day” starts streaming on Netflix March 12.

