Palm Desert Offers COVID-Impacted Households Emergency Rental Assistance

The city of Palm Desert announced Monday it is accepting applications from rental property owners whose tenants require help paying their rent due to financial hits suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners of market-rate rental properties have until 5 p.m. on April 2 to apply for a slice of funding from the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program, paid for by the federal CARES Act, “serves as an economic recovery tool for rental property owners and a safety net for low- and moderate-income households.”

The city requires a two-step process in which the property owner must first apply to enter the program. The household in need of help must then submit a separate application to have rent payments subsidized. The payments are then sent directly to the landlord.

To be eligible, households must have suffered a loss in income directly died to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must also earn less than 80% of the area median income, which is $59,977, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Eligible rental properties include single-family homes and multi-unit complexes.

The city said it expects to satisfy 60 applications to the tune of $5,000 per unit, adding that demand for assistance is expected to far outweigh supply.

Rental property owners, if applying regarding a property comprising multiple units in need of help, must submit a separate application for each unit. Owners will also be required to enter into a contract promising to adhere to additional federal rules and regulations if funds are awarded.

Additional information can be found by emailing Senior Management Analyst Chris Gerry at cgerry@cityofpalmdesert.org, or calling him at 760-776- 6335.