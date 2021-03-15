427 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 427 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths over the weekend bringing the countywide totals to 292,293 cases and 3,984 deaths.

There are new 81 COVID19 cases and 1 new death in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,117 (+10) cases, 62 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,943 (+11) cases, 102 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,627 (+7) cases, 114 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,081 (+1) cases, 41 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,862 (+7) cases, 111 deaths

Indian Wells: 188 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,320 (+2) cases, 54 deaths

Indio: 12,079 (+21) cases, 193 deaths

Coachella: 7,809 (+12) cases, 80 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,026 (+1) cases, 8 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 634 (+4) cases, 9 deaths

Thermal: 467 (+2) cases, 7 deaths

Mecca: 1,128 cases, 18 deaths

North Shore: 355 (+2) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 872 (+1) cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 306 cases, 5 death

Anza: 149 cases, 1 death

There are 4,142 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 114,829 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 195 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 45 patients in intensive care units.

The 13 newly reported fatalityy bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,984.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 284,167.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 82 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Indoor dining should soon return to Riverside County, with health officials confirming Friday they will permit restaurants to again welcome customers into their dining rooms at limited capacity if the county moves into the less-restrictive tier of the state’s reopening plan by mid-next week as expected.

If current trends continue, the county is headed toward the red tier of the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” next Tuesday, with loosened restrictions slated to go into effect beginning Wednesday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

“We welcome these loosening restrictions on our businesses and urge everyone to practice the necessary safety precautions,” said county Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Karen Spiegel. “We’re getting closer to the red tier when even more businesses can reopen or increase operations. We can safely do so when we’re wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and practicing good hygiene.”

Under the new designation, indoor operations will also be allowed to resume at gyms, zoos, museums, movie theaters, places of worship and more, also with capacity restrictions.

Vaccination of seniors continues to be a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, food service workers, teachers and some agricultural workers.

RUHS’ Dr. Geoffrey Leung told the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday that, beginning March 15, residents 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, as well as most people with disabilities, will be eligible for vaccinations. Leung said conditions might include “type-2 diabetes and lung disease.”

“The CDPH is continuing to work on the guidelines,” he said.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 4.1%, down from 5.8% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

ICU availability countywide is at 27.6% up from 25.3% last week in the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 3/15/2020