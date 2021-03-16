Motorist Injured in I-10 Collision Involving Big Rig in Cabazon

At least one person was hurt Tuesday when an SUV collided with a big rig prior to landing on its roof on Interstate 10 in Cabazon.

The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on the eastbound I-10 near Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol, which reported that the SUV “flipped over the big rig.” Emergency crews had to cut into a fence adjacent to the interstate to retrieve the vehicle.

At least one motorist suffered injuries described as minor. It was unclear if anyone was transported to a hospital for treatment.