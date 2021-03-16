Riverside County Average Gas Price Rises to Highest Level Since November 2019

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Tuesday for the 50th consecutive day and 70th time in 71 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.838, its highest amount since Nov. 22, 2019.

The average price has increased 65.8 cents over the past 71 days, including one cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.7 cents higher than one week ago, 35.8 cents more than one month ago and 50.7 cents greater than one year ago.

Prices are rising because refinery utilization is at a record low — tightening gas supplies. They’re also up because the more expensive summer- blend fuel is in the marketplace; because of a modest increase in demand as people drive more; and because of higher crude oil prices stemming from the dollar’s drop in value relative to other currencies, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.