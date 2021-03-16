Riverside County Progresses to Less Restrictive Red Tier

Riverside County is now in the less restrictive red tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening blueprint.

This new tier allows limited indoor dining, movie theaters, gym, museums and a few other businesses to open to patrons.

The switch was made Tuesday around noon on the Blueprint for a Safer Economy website.

State officials modified the blueprint last week when the state reached a 2 million threshold for COVID vaccine doses administered in low- income communities hard-hit by the pandemic. The modification allowed counties to move more quickly through the blueprint’s four color-coded tiers.

A move to the red tier will allow for indoor dining and movie theaters at 25% capacity or 100 diners — whichever is fewer, as well as gyms operating at 10% capacity indoors, and museums, zoos and aquariums at 25% indoors.

Retail businesses in shopping centers can increase capacity from 25% to 50% in the red tier. School districts may reopen without seeking a waiver. Higher education institutions can also reopen to in-person, indoor instruction at 25% or 100 people — whichever is fewer.

Also, live outdoor events will allow for 20% capacity — meaning fans could be in the stands for Padres opening day on April 1.

A full list of what changes between tiers can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.