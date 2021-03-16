‘WildLights’ Returns to Living Desert Zoo and Gardens; Tickets Still Available

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens announced Tuesday tickets are still available for its “WildLights” light show, which returned this week for a springtime installation after being curtailed during the holiday season due to the pandemic.

“WildLights” returned to the Palm Desert zoo on Monday in the form of the seasonally inspired “WildLights of Spring.” The show will continue on a nightly basis from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through March 28.

“We are thrilled to present `WildLights of Spring,’ offering a fun, safe, family-friendly way to enjoy the dazzling lights and other sights and sounds of the zoo during the evening,” said Mark Miller, director of park services and guest relations. “Tickets are selling quickly and space is limited, so guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets today.”

On top of the light show, guests can pay extra to ride the carousel or craft s’mores snacks over a fire.

The zoo will honor unused tickets from last year’s event during the spring event.

“WildLights” is presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, with additional support from HiTech Lights.

Due to the pandemic, social distancing and other protocols will remain in effect, including required face coverings on all guests 3 years and older, a cap on guest capacity, and required advance reservations.

The 80-acre zoo continues to be open during the daytime hours, offering a variety of amenities — the carousel, hiking trails, botanical gardens and the zoo’s animal exhibits. The giraffe exhibit closed last week so crews can make improvements.

Private safari tours and take-away restaurant service are also available.

The gift shop remains open with a 25% cap on guest occupancy.

The zoo, located at 47900 Portola Ave., is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional information about the zoo’s coronavirus protocols can be found at LivingDesert.org/Health.