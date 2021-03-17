Cathedral City Road Work to Begin Thursday, Delays Expected

Road work set to begin Thursday on a popular Cathedral City roadway will cause significant traffic delays during the daytime hours, officials announced Wednesday.

Crews will slather a new layer of pavement over a roughly quarter-mile stretch of Cathedral Canyon Drive from East Palm Canyon Drive to Perez Road.

Work is set for Thursday, Friday and Monday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Significant traffic delays are expected for both Cathedral Canyon and East Palm Canyon drives due to lane reductions set to accompany the work. Motorists were urged to use other roads.

The work was originally set for last week but was postponed due to wet weather.