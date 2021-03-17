NBCares Silver Linings Late Boomers Podcast

Two women, who met as young actresses in Hollywood, have been friends for decades and are on to a new adventure in what they call their “third act.”

Cathy Worthington and Merry Elkins had the great idea of creating a podcast about thriving in your third act called Late Boomers.

Almost a year later the podcast is still going strong and the duo has had a host of diverse, inspirational and motivational guests that have become a silver lining.

For more information or to have a listen visit eWNPodcastNetwok.