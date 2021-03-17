NBCares Silver Linings Late Boomers Podcast

NBCares Silver Linings Late Boomers Podcast

Sandie Newton Connect

Two women, who met as young actresses in Hollywood, have been friends for decades and are on to a new adventure in what they call their “third act.”

Cathy Worthington and Merry Elkins had the great idea of creating a podcast about thriving in your third act called Late Boomers.

Almost a year later the podcast is still going strong and the duo has had a host of diverse, inspirational and motivational guests that have become a silver lining.

For more information or to have a listen visit eWNPodcastNetwok.

Trending Stories