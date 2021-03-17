Woman Killed in Rollover Crash Near Palm Springs Identified

A woman killed when her SUV drifted off Highway 111 near Palm Springs and smashed into a fence was identified Wednesday as a Santa Monica resident.

Martha Martinez, 61, was fatally injured at about 7 a.m. Tuesday south of Overture Drive when she lost control of her Ford Explorer for unknown reasons while driving in the southbound direction, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Her SUV veered onto the dirt shoulder, traveling approximately 250 feet before smashing into a cable fence and rolling over, according to CHP Officer Jackie Quintero. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing her seat belt.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.