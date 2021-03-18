Palm Springs Rescue Crews Assist Injured Hiker in Tahquitz Falls

Search and rescue crews are assisting an injured hiker who told authorities he had been stranded on a Palm Springs trail hillside for several days Thursday morning.

The Palm Springs Fire Department responded to a call around 8:12 a.m.

The injured hiker, who says to have been there for three to five days, was calling out to a hiker passing by the area when he was found.

A helicopter crew was sent to rescue the man and were on scene by 10:43 a.m.

According to a tweet sent out by the department, the hiker is in “a very difficult area to get to” in the Tahquitz Falls area.

ALERT- PSFD is currently on the scene of a hiker rescue in the Tahquitz Falls area with PSPD, Search and rescue, CHP H-60 and AMR. The victim os in a very difficult area to get to and personnel are being flown in by helicopter to evaluate, treat and prepare him for evacuation pic.twitter.com/Ay51DUqs8o — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) March 18, 2021

The hiker was administered treatment at the scene and transported to an area hospital.

The injuries were described as minor, according to officials.

Several agencies from Palm Springs assisted with this rescue including the Palm Springs Fire Department, Palm Springs Police Department, Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue, medical personnel and aircrews with California Highway Patrol.